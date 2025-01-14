Republicans override Simon’s adjournment of House, elect Demuth as speaker

BREAKING — DFL House members followed through on a threat to boycott the beginning of the legislative session in an attempt to deny a quorum on Tuesday, but Republicans proceeded to elect Lisa Demuth as speaker despite Secretary of State Steve Simon’s declaration that no quorum was present.

The entire Democratic side of the House chambers was empty as the session got underway at noon.

Simon adjourned the House, finding there to be no quorum, despite objections from the House floor.

A motion to find the adjournment out of order was sustained, and Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, requested a new roll call to establish a quorum. A new presiding officer declared there to be a quorum present, and Republicans proceeded to elect Demuth, R-Cold Spring, as House speaker.

Top House Democrat Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park said on Monday her party would file a challenge in court if this scenario played out.

“What Republicans are doing on the House floor right now is an unlawful sham with no legal authority. Secretary of State Steve Simon adjourned session after finding there was not a 68-member quorum required to conduct House business,” DFL caucus communications director Matt Roznowski said in an email to the media. “Everything that has happened after Secretary Simon adjourned today’s session is a sham. DFL Speaker-designate Hortman will have more to say about this at today’s press conference.”