Republican strategist files election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor

By KCRG & KAALTV
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand hands out pizza to voters, Monday, November 4, 2024. (State Auditor Rob Sand/Facebook)

(KCRG) – A Republican strategist is filing an election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand, Iowa’s only statewide-elected democrat, handed out pizza to voters waiting in line to vote early on Monday.

The complaint claims this was unethical and possibly criminal as a public official. It says Iowa law prohibits handing out food to voters on Election day.

However, Sand’s office says the statute only applies to Election Day, not the day before.