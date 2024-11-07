Republican strategist files election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor
(KCRG) – A Republican strategist is filing an election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.
Sand, Iowa’s only statewide-elected democrat, handed out pizza to voters waiting in line to vote early on Monday.
The complaint claims this was unethical and possibly criminal as a public official. It says Iowa law prohibits handing out food to voters on Election day.
However, Sand’s office says the statute only applies to Election Day, not the day before.