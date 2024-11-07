Republican strategist files election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor

(KCRG) – A Republican strategist is filing an election misconduct complaint against Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Delivered lunch slices to MASSIVE lines of Iowa voters today! Get out and VOTE tomorrow— visit https://t.co/2xdAWzpRN1 to make a plan! pic.twitter.com/ak6D5HuEC7 — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) November 5, 2024 Credit: Rob Sand/X, formerly known as Twitter

Sand, Iowa’s only statewide-elected democrat, handed out pizza to voters waiting in line to vote early on Monday.

The complaint claims this was unethical and possibly criminal as a public official. It says Iowa law prohibits handing out food to voters on Election day.

However, Sand’s office says the statute only applies to Election Day, not the day before.