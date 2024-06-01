Republican leaders in Iowa speak at Roast and Ride

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Iowa Government Kim Reynolds (R) were special guest speakers at the annual Roast and Ride Saturday in Des Moines.

The event is a way for Republicans to gather and promote conservative policies while hearing from top party leaders.

Ernst and Reynolds were joined by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Representatives Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Randy Feenstra (R-IA) and Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

The day’s festivities kicked off at 10:15 a.m. with a motorcycle ride at Big Barn Harley-Davidson to honor those who’ve served in the military.

Hunt, a former Army combat pilot, rode with Ernst in the veteran motorcycle ride. Tickets sales supported the Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (IVFWF).

The motorcycle ride was followed by a hog roast at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 11:00 a.m.