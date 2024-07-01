Rep. Randy Feenstra announces Natural Disaster Resource Center for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra announced the creation of a Natural Disaster Resource Center for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

The announcement came via Feenstra’s official website, feenstra.house.gov.

“From tornadoes and derechos to flooding and high winds, Iowans are very familiar with severe weather. Over the last few months, our communities have been impacted by tornadoes and catastrophic flooding that have devastated homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and farms,” Rep. Feenstra said via a press release.

“That’s why I launched a Natural Disaster Resource Center on my website, which will serve as a one-stop shop for victims of severe storms to find important contact information, apply for federal relief, and report damage and losses. My office remains ready and able to serve our constituents and help with disaster recovery questions and concerns. Just like we’ve done before, we will recover and rebuild together.”

Those impacted by natural disasters and other severe weather events can use this site to find important information for disaster recovery, including phone numbers, email addresses, and websites for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.

More information regarding the new Natural Disaster Resource Center can be found here.