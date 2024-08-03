Rep. Kim Hicks house vandalized with racial slurs

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota House Representative Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) had her home vandalized Friday night.

Hicks shared to Facebook Saturday night, racial slurs were spray painted on her home.

Photos she shared also showed slurs and a swastika spray painted on campaign signs.

The post says:

“I am going to be late to knock today because I am cleaning up the racial slurs that were spray painted on my home last night.

“If you were planning to join us to knock today please still come and help us send a STRONG message about who we are. We believe in supporting people. We believe that all children deserve to be cared for. We want a welcoming state. That is who we are.

“They are fear mongering. They wore masks because they are ashamed of what they believe. We knock doors. We talk to neighbors. We are not ashamed of who we are.”