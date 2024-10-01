Rep. Feenstra condemns Iran for its missile strike on Israel

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has issued a statement condemning Iran for its ballistic missile attack on Israel.

RELATED: Iran says it fired dozens of missiles into Israel, where residents are warned to shelter in place

“Iran’s missile strike on Israel is unacceptable and horrific,” said Feenstra. “The Iranian regime has sponsored and continues to fund terrorists around the globe – including Hamas and Hezbollah – in a coordinated effort to destroy free nations, target innocent civilians, and sow chaos. The United States stands strong with Israel and will continue to support our allies as they defend their homeland and defeat terrorists.”