Renewed bird flu outbreak hits Sweet Marsh public wetland in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, one county is seeing a renewed outbreak of avian flu, otherwise known as bird flu.

A wildlife management area in Bremer County within northeast Iowa is once again seeing birds dying from the virus.

The state’s DNR said this particular outbreak started a couple weeks ago and has since killed roughly 75 birds.

“Last year was suspiciously quiet. We didn’t really have very many birds at all have issues. And then, for whatever reason, it’s decided to pop up fairly bad again this fall,” said Jason Auel of the Iowa DNR.

Questions remain about whether another outbreak will pop up again in the spring. Until then, if you see three or more birds dying, you are asked to contact the DNR.