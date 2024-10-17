Reminder: Overnight detour at I-90 in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Tonight, drivers on I-90 may have to change their plans if heading to Austin.

According to MnDOT, there will be a detour on the exit and entrance ramps to the Highway 105 or Oakland Avenue bridge.

The detour begins at 7 p.m. tonight, and crews are expecting to fully re-open the bridge and ramps to drivers on Friday.

Crews will then head east to demolish the 4th Street bridge.