Reminder of Rochester snow removal rules

(ABC 6 News) — With snow starting to hit the ground, here is a quick reminder to clear your sidewalks.

In Rochester, the rule is “when snow is here, you have 24 hours to clear.” That means to clear your sidewalks of all snow and ice.

If your pathway is wider than a sidewalk, clear at least five feet of it. Failure to do so could result in a $40 fine plus the cost to remove the snow.