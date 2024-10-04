Remember My Name event taking place in Mason City

ABC 6 NEWS — The Mason City Public Library is hosting an event aimed at raising awareness for domestic violence homicide victims.

According to a press release, the North Iowa Domestic and Sexual Abuse Community Coalition is holding their annual Remember My Name event on October 4 beginning at 12. The event aims to raise awareness of and honor the memory of Iowans who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.

There will be a light lunch at noon, followed by a presentation beginning at 12:10 p.m. The event, which takes place in the Mason City Room, is scheduled to conclude by 1 p.m.