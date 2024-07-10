Registration opens for Rochester Parks and Rec fall volleyball league

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester’s Department of Parks of Recreation announced on Wednesday that registration is now open for its fall volleyball league.

The league is planned to be a nine-game season with playoffs for the top four teams in each league. The registration fee is the same as 2023 at $340 per team. The registration deadline is Friday, July 26th and league play is scheduled to begin September 3rd.

Online registration is the preferred method, and the form can be found on the sports webpage. However, the registration form can also be dropped off at the City Hall Parks & Rec Office along with payment via cash, check, or credit card.