Register for NAMIWalks 2024

(ABC 6 News) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, in southeast Minnesota is gearing up for their NAMIWalks event in September.

Today they held a community picnic at Cascade Lake Park inviting everyone to register.

For some, this walk means a lot because it hits close to home.

“I have a granddaughter who is newly diagnosed with mental health issues and I’m here to get involved in the community again, for even those of us who don’t suffer from a depression or whatever, I know what it’s like,” Art Larson said.

There is still time to register for NAMIWalks which will take place at Cascade Lake Park.

To learn more or to register, click HERE.