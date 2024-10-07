Red Wing police, fire respond to suspected grenade at waste center

(ABC 6 News) – Red Wing law enforcement evacuated the Solid Waste Center after what appeared to be a live grenade and pin was found at 11 a.m. in the trash at the site.

Since then, Police Chief Nick Sather said staff noticed a hole in the bottom of the potential explosive, and now believe it is a toy or dud.

Law enforcement and fire are in communication with Bloomington’s bomb squad, Sather said, and have not attempted to dispose of the device without the experts’ okay.

