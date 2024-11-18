UPDATE: Suspect in Red Wing murder identified

(ABC 6 News) – Goodhue police confirmed Monday that Darryl Dion Nixon is suspected of murdering a woman in Red Wing Sunday.

Nixon, 41, was booked into the Goodhue County Jail at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on recommended charges of 2nd-degree murder, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, police say.

The woman, found dead in the home on Putnam Avenue, was taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner in Rochester for an autopsy and formal identification.

According to police, her identity will be released once the autopsy is complete Tuesday and family notifications are complete.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(KSTP) — Officials say a woman was found dead inside a home where police negotiated with an armed man for hours Sunday night in Red Wing.

According to the Red Wing Police Department, officers initially responded to reports of a suicidal man with a handgun on the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue.

One neighbor who talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS said the situation began around 5 p.m. and ended when police took the suspect into custody about three and a half hours later.

After the man surrendered to police, officers searched the home and found a deceased woman inside. The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area while investigators collect evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.