Red Cross in Iowa and Minnesota continues help for California wildfire relief

(ABC 6 News) — Wildfires are continuing to devastate those in the southern part of California, and the American Red Cross in Iowa and Minnesota has continued efforts to help people in need.

In Rochester, the Red Cross has 20 volunteers deployed in California helping with relief efforts like shelter and distributing food.

With people in California working to return home, the next step for the Red Cross is to provide financial assistance.

“There will be opportunities for people once they returned to their homes, and they’ve seen what level of damage they have incurred. They can meet with a Red Cross case worker to find out what sort of financial assistance they will receive,” said Melanie Tschida, the executive director of American Red Cross Southern MN.

Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are also on their way to help in California’s fire zone.

Many volunteers are seeing people during their worst moments with some of them going from one disaster to another.

Coming face-to-face with other people’s loss can become an emotional strain for volunteers, which the Red Cross says they help monitor.

“We sit with people, and we walk with them through recovery process, and part of that is sitting and listening to what someone has gone through,” said Emily Holley, the Iowa-Nebraska Regional Communications Manager.

Volunteers use their days between deployments to decompress, and there are mental health experts available for them.