Recycling holiday string lights

(ABC 6 News) — As you pull out your own Christmas trees to decorate, you may discover some of your holiday lights no longer work.

If that is the case, you can bring them to Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative to be recycled.

If your lights still work, but you simply don’t want them anymore, the cooperative will still take them.

There will be a bin in the front lobby where you can drop them off.