Recently approved COVID-19 and flu vaccines now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies

(ABC 6 News) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces on Tuesday that the newly approved COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the 2024-2025 season are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest.

At this time, Hy-Vee is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12+.

Individuals can save time by scheduling an appointment in advance to receive both vaccines at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy by visiting www.hy-vee.com/healthnew/covid-vaccine.

Individuals can now schedule up to four vaccines per appointment, making the process even easier. The available vaccines include COVID-19, flu, RSV, shingles and pneumonia. Walk ins are also accepted during regular pharmacy operating hours and individuals can receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at that time. Those who get their flu shot at Hy-Vee can also earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward.

The FDA and CDC have recommended that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-2025 season.

Those who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines should wait at least two months after their last dose before receiving the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are severely to moderately immunocompromised can also receive an additional updated COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their last updated dose.

According to the FDA and CDC, the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines are reformulated to target the KP.2 strain, a descendant of the highly contagious JN.1 variant that has been spreading rapidly in the U.S.

The new vaccines will provide better protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the U.S. The CDC has also reported an ongoing increase in people testing positive for COVID-19. Throughout the summer, there has been a rise in emergency room visits for the virus, as well as an increase in hospitalizations.

The updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines are free with most private and public insurance plans. Vaccine recipients should bring the following to their Hy-Vee Pharmacy appointment:

Insurance card (if they have insurance)

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

Photo ID

To learn more about vaccinations at Hy-Vee, visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.