Recent floods call for increased boating safety awareness

With many lakes still flooded, some boats run the risk of not making off the dock for the fourth of July.

(ABC 6 News) – The 4th of July is almost here, and for many that means taking out the boat out for a cruise along the lake.

However, recent flooding means water levels are still high in many places. With many lakes still flooded, some boats run the risk of never making off the dock.

“We’ve been having to see even if we can get to the boat with the water levels being as high as they are,” said Captain Lucas Schuster with Pelican Breeze Cruises.

Pelican Breeze is in danger of cancelling its 4th of July tours if the water levels in Albert Lea Lake don’t drop by Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re hoping for the water level to drop enough, which about a foot in order for us to get on the boat without getting wet,” said Schuster.

For boaters who do manage to get off the dock and into the water, safety should be the number one concern.

“Being cautious about your impact on other people, with the higher water levels there’s also docks that may or may not be visible,” said Schuster.

Whether cruising down the road or sailing the waves, the same rules apply when you get behind the wheel.

“Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only dangerous, it’s also illegal,” said Lt. Eric Sullivan, with the Minnesota DNR’s Enforcement Division.

According to the DNR, boating while intoxicated is the leading contributing factor of boating accidents and fatalities.

July 4-6, the DNR will be on the lookout for any intoxicated boaters, with its public safety campaign Operation Dry Water.

“As we celebrate the holiday out on the water, let’s prioritize safety by always boating sober,” said Sullivan.

When boating on higher waters, it’s important to also be aware of any floating logs or other debris hiding beneath the surface.

“Usually when it’s deeper it’s a lot easier to avoid obstacles, but you never know what’s been dislodged with all this rain,” said Schuster.

For more information on boating and water safety, visit the DNR’s website.