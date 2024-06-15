RCTC Youth Camp teaches kids football and sportsmanship skills

Youth Football Camp

(ABC 6 News) — Summer camps are underway at the RCTC Stadium, where future football stars are in the making.

For the next few Saturdays at RCTC Stadium, the Yellowjacket football players are trying out a new title: coach.

Kids from kindergarten to eighth grade can learn football and sportsmanship skills from RCTC players and coaches, including head coach Terrence Isaac.

“We have all levels,” Isaac said. “All levels, come out. All skill sets, come out. And we have something for you, whether it’s kicking, tackling, catching or passing. We have everything.”

No experience or equipment is necessary for children to sign up. It’s all about discovering a love for the game.

Registration is still open for the rest of the camps this summer.