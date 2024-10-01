RCTC receives Hunger Free Campus grant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Students at Rochester Community and Technical College will soon have better food access on campus.

RCTC was awarded a Hunger Free Campus grant from the state. The $26,000 will go towards the expansion of the “Hive Supply” food pantry.

It’s all part of the college’s “Nourish to Flourish” initiative that aims to address food insecurity and ensuring students can focus on their academics.