RCTC hosts information meeting for Minnesota paid leave program

On Thursday, employers in the Rochester area has the chance to learn more about paid family and medical leave.

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, employers in the Rochester area has the chance to learn more about paid family and medical leave.

Legislation was passed in 2023 and now the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is establishing the program.

As part of the process DEED is visiting 16 cities across the state.

“Minnesota is a really diverse place and it is full of employers big and small in a number of different industries and depending on where you sit paid leave looks different so being able to meet with people who see paid leave from a different perspective than folks who may have been close to the legislation is a extremely valuable because it is going to help us build a program that works for everyone,” said Greg Norfleet the director of Minnesota Paid Leave program.

On Monday, Sept. 16 there will be another in-person session in Marshall and another one will be taking place in Austin on Sept. 18.