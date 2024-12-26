Raw frozen cat food tests positive for bird flu

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A raw frozen pet food has been recalled as of Thursday.

It comes after a cat in Oregon died after eating a batch of Northwest Naturals that tested positive for bird flu.

The batch of Two-Pound Feline Turkey Recipe Raw Frozen Pet Food has “best if used by” dates of May 21 and June 23 — both in 2026.

If you have this product, you can contact the place you purchased it from for a refund.