Rapidan Dam Store reopens at temporary location

(ABC 6 News) — In southern Minnesota, the Rapidan Dam Store is reopening at their temporary location.

They shared a photo on social media Monday inviting customers to visit them on Front Street in Mankato. The family-owned business says they will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This summer saw extensive issues regarding the Rapidan Dam due to flooding. The home that belonged to the store’s owners fell into the Blue Earth River as the land underneath gave way to rushing waters.

The old store was demolished shortly after that due to fears it would also collapse.

