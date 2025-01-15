Osage teacher honored with Presidential Award for Excellence

(ABC 6 News-) Lori Randall, a K-6 mathematics instructor at Lincoln Elementary in Osage, has been selected as an honoree of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Randall, along with 336 teachers nationwide, were honored with a proclamation by President Joe Biden, saying “These awards honor the vital role that America’s teachers and mentors play in shaping the next generation of technical leaders, including scientists, engineers, explorers, and innovators.”

Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award K-12 math and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government.

Randall’s citation reads as follows:

Lori Randall has been an educator for more than 34 years. She spent two years teaching preschool special education at Washington Elementary School, followed by 32 years teaching second grade at Lincoln Elementary School, where she continues to teach. Lori is passionate about collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking. She strives to lead the way in computer science by making it equitable for all levels of learners. She creates a classroom in which every student feels validated, represented, and confident in their abilities. Lori’s students have presented to the school board, at the school’s STEAM festival, and to other teachers in Iowa. Through these efforts, her goal is for computer science to nurture student curiosity and excitement through experiences that are real and relevant, ultimately leading to stronger problem solving and creativity. Lori builds relationships with students and creates innovative lessons that motivate her learners to achieve high levels of academic success. She has a growth mindset and is constantly looking for ways to integrate computer science into all subject areas. Her role as Building Technology Coach has strengthened her passion to inspire other educators to make computer science part of their classroom experience as well. Lori’s involvement exceeds her second grade classroom. She serves as Building Technology Coach, a member of the district’s Strategic CSforALL Resource & Implementation Planning Tool (SCRIPT) team, and helps facilitate NewBoCo’s “Tiny Techies” workshops. She is also a Code.org Fundamentals Facilitator in Training. Lori has a B.A. in elementary education and an M.A. in early childhood education from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I am honored to receive the Presidential Award,” said Randall.

“I have been blessed to have students, families, and colleagues that supported my computer science efforts. I am motivated to continue to challenge my students with learning that inspires them to use computational thinking in their own lives, school, and community. Computer science is for all ages and promotes a high level of learning. I am humbled to be a part of the Presidential Award community that inspires teachers to challenge themselves.”