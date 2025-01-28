RAGBRAI 2025 route announced

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 route for the annual RAGBRAI bicycle ride across Iowa has been announced.

This year’s route includes a stop in Forest City on day three with the race beginning on July 19 in Orange City before wrapping up on July 26 in Guttenberg.

The whole ride is a total of 405 miles across the state with seven stops along the way. This year marks the 52nd annual race, which started as a challenge between newspaper columnists in 1973.

A new study from the Iowa Bicycle Coalition revealed that cycling and trail use brings $1.4 billion to the Hawkeye State every year.