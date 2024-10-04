RAEDI offers support of RPS “Ignite”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated is encouraging voters to support the 2024 Ignite referendum.

RAEDI President John Wade stated, ” By backing the 2024 Rochester Public Schools referendum, RAEDI is committed to fostering a thriving community that prioritizes education and economic vitality.”

The highly criticized $19.4 million is on the November 5th ballot.