Questions arise over former Minnesota police officer convicted for 2021 shooting allegedly profiting off training seminars

(ABC 6 News) — A heated debate is rising over whether former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted for the 2021 killing of Daunte Wright, is profiting off the tragedy.

Following her release from prison, Potter is now giving seminars to officers on the use of force, and Wright’s mother says this has reopened the trauma of losing her son.

“Kim Potter got her second chance. She got to go home with her children,” Katie Wright said. “We don’t have a second chance to be able to bring our loved ones back.”

The former prosecutor working with Potter says the amount of money made from the seminars is far less than what she could make by pursuing other options like writing a book.