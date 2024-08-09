Questions about Tim Walz’s military service get national attention

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Questions about the military service of Governor Tim Walz are making national news now that he is running for national office.

It was a topic that was also brought up when Walz first ran for governor in 2018 and again in 2022.

In 2022, Walz’s opponent Scott Jensen held a news conference with Tom Behrends, a retired National Guard critic of Walz. Behrends claimed Walz was conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major in September 2004 quit in May 2005 after being notified he was going to war.

Ultimately, Walz retired two months before his unit was notified about a deployment to Iraq and received an honorable discharge.

At the time, Walz responded to Behrends, saying, “I don’t know if Tom just disagrees with my politics or whatever, but I mean, my record speaks for itself, and my accomplishments in uniform speak for itself. And there’s many people in this crowd too that I served with and worked with.”

It has now become a talking point in the presidential race as Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance have centered in on a video where Walz talks about weapons in war. It’s unclear what he meant by the statement, but Walz has never claimed to have seen combat.

Walz served in the National Guard from 1981-2005 and did not see combat. Meanwhile, Vance served in the Marine Corps from 2003-07, and while he never saw combat either, he was in a combat zone as a military journalist.