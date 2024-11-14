PWHL to be featured in NHL 25

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Hockey fans will soon be able to experience the Professional Women’s Hockey League like they never have before.

The PWHL has reached a multi-year agreement that will see the league’s six teams and players included in the video game NHL 25.

The Minnesota Frost and other teams will be available to play in a variety of game modes. The league’s championship trophy, the Walter Cup, will also be featured.

The new content will be available on December 5.