Puppy prison program will need Rochester families to host dogs

(ABC 6 News) – If you’ve always wanted the companionship of a dog but not the commitment, there’s soon to be a perfect opportunity in Rochester for you.

Can Do Canines dropped off its latest litter of “prison puppies” to the Federal Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon. The puppies will spend the next eight months with inmates at the center.

The inmates will raise and live with the puppies practically full-time. Marketing manager Caren Hansen said the benefits go both ways.

“Our dogs just get exceptional training,” Hansen said. “There’s 24/7 care, and attention and love. Those inmates too, feel it back.”

The puppies will need Rochester homes this fall when they get taken out of the prison to socialize. They’re looking for any volunteers, whether you’re interested in hosting a dog for weeks or only a couple days.