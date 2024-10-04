Pumpkin patches, apple orchards and other fall fun in Iowa and Minnesota

Pumpkin patches, apple orchards and more fall fun in Iowa and Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Fall season is in full swing, and our Carly Berglund breaks down places to find fall fun across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa ahead of the weekend.

Plain Ol’ Pumpkins in Clear Lake, IA has pumpkin picking, a corn pool and more.

Sekapp Orchard in Rochester, MN has apples, pumpkins and mums for sale. It’s open seven days a week through Halloween.

Taylor Kids Pumpkin Patch in Albert Lea, MN has 65 different pumpkin varieties this year, and money made from the family-run business goes to support the Taylor kids’ school tuition.

Otter Creek Orchard in St. Ansgar, IA has a corn maze, gem mining, and apple slingshot and tons of other activities.