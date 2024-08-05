Public Facilities Authority awarded more than $253 million in the first half of 2024

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced more than $253 million in loans and grants awarded to 35 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects throughout the state during the first half of 2024.

Among the 35 projects awarded funding, Albert Lea was granted around $7 million on April 25th while North Zumbro received $10 million on April 11th and Glenville received just over $5.7 million on March 4th.

“Funding from the PFA positively affects our communities and it will help them grow and develop for years to come,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Matt Varilek, chair of the PFA, via a press release. “Keeping our water clean, drinkable and accessible will always be a top priority for the PFA as we work to help communities flourish.”

Since its inception in 1987, the PFA has financed $6.09 billion for public infrastructure projects statewide.