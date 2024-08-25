Professional Bull Riders return to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Professional Bull Riders Competition returned to Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center this weekend for the first time in 20 years.

It was the second time PBR has been held in Rochester, and this competition lasted two nights.

Hundreds of people packed the stands to watch over 30 riders competed in a variety of events.

“PBR, they’re pros, they engage the crowd, they get the crowd excitement, and they love what they do and the audiences that come out,” Bill Von Bank from Experience Rochester MN, said.

The fans were energized and excited throughout the competition, despite falls off of the bulls.

Wyatt Rogers was the leader of the competition after the first day, and he said that was possible because of the fans.

“The louder they get the more fun it is for us, and I couldn’t do my job without them coming to support, and just hear them having fun and having a good time makes me want to try harder and win,” Rogers said.

During the final night of PBR Rochester, Jake Morinec of Mokena, IL, rode supreme to win his first Challenger Series event of the 2024 season.

Representatives Experience Rochester MN said they are hoping to bring this event back for years to come.