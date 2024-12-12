Pritchard Family Auto Stores acquires two local dealerships

(ABC 6 News) — Pritchard Family Auto Stores announced on Thursday that it has purchased two local dealerships.

The dealerships are Harrison Ford in Clear Lake and Schukei Chevrolet & Volkswagen in Mason City.

The deal with Harrison Ford brings the location back under the Pritchard name, and Pritchard Family Auto Stores says the acquisition “marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s journey and a return to its roots.”

“It was in 2014 that our family first built a state-of-the-art Ford Dealership in Clear Lake, and we’re incredibly proud to announce the acquisition of Harrison Ford by the Pritchard Companies,” shared Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pritchard Companies, via a press release.” By combining the staff of Harrison Ford’s expertise with the values and vision of Pritchard Family Auto Stores, we’re in a stronger position than ever to deliver exceptional service and build lasting relationships in Clear Lake and beyond.”

The company says it looks forward to combining the expertise of the dedicated staff with its long-standing commitment to customer service to offer an even greater experience to the Clear Lake community.

As for the acquisition of Schukei Chevrolet & Volkswagen, the company says the milestone is bringing together two long standing, family-owned businesses to reinforce the shared values of community, integrity, and exceptional customer service.

“We are excited to welcome Schukei Chevrolet & Volkswagen to the Pritchard Family.,” said Pritchard via a press release. “As a family business ourselves, we deeply respect the legacy and community commitment of the Schukei family.”

Pritchard Family Auto Stores is a fifth-generation, family-owned business dedicated to providing exceptional vehicles and service to customers across North Iowa with over 110 years of experience.