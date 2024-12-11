Previewing the Minnesota legislative session

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The upcoming legislative session in Minnesota is slated to bring a new challenge for lawmakers.

The House of Representatives looks to be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. As a result, DFL speaker-designate Melissa Hortman says all lawmakers will need to learn to work together.

As for Republicans, House speaker-designate Lisa Demuth says the tied House will present challenges.

Legislative leaders said on Tuesday they “plan” to work cooperatively in 2025, but that will be easier said than done with such narrow margins, debates over taxes and spending, and Republicans planning to target fraud and waste in state government.