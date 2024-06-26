Pretrial scheduled for Kingsbury murder case; no new venue selected

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel’s pretrial hearing has been scheduled — but the new venue for the Winona murder case is still up in the air.

According to Minnesota Court Records Online, Fravel, accused of the 1st-degree murder of Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury, is scheduled to appear for pretrial hearings Sept. 3 and 4.

According to Minnesota court communications specialist Kyle Christopherson, the pretrial hearings are still scheduled to be held in person at the Winona County Courthouse — unless a new county venue is selected before then.

Judge Nancy Buytendorp ruled in mid-June that Fravel would be tried outside of Winona, citing heavy coverage of the case that may have predisposed the community to decide early whether or not Fravel was guilty of the murder.

Christopherson said he did not know when a new venue would be selected.