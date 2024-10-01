Preston Police Chief says stolen campaign signs were likely taken by local teenagers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Speaking with ABC 6, the Preston Chief of Police said the political campaign signs stolen from Preston residents’ yards last week were likely the work of several teenagers.

Last week also featured homecoming celebrations for Fillmore County schools and the chief said the signs were probably taken by students following the celebrations.

No arrests have been made or charges filed, but some of the signs have been recovered.

The investigation is still under way between Preston police and Fillmore County Sheriff’s.