President Biden calls for unity following election

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden called for unity after president-elect Donald Trump’s win.

In his first address to the nation following Trump’s decisive election win, Biden promised a peaceful transfer of power.

“I will do my duty as president. I’ll fulfill my oath, and I will honor the Constitution. On January 20, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump is in communication with allies and lawmakers from his Mar-A-Lago home. Both Robert F. Kennedy and Elon Musk spent much of Wednesday with him.