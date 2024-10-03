Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this month

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Drug Take Back day is right around the corner on October 26th.

One drop-off site is Mayo Family Clinic Northeast off Stonehedge Drive from 10 AM to 2 PM. You can leave capsules, pills, creams and ointments, patches, vials, and liquids in their original containers.

ABC 6 News will continue to share more drop-off spots all month long.