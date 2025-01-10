Pregnancy and gestational diabetes

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Pregnancy is a time of significant change for a woman’s body.

It can result in headaches, cravings, and other obstacles.

One challenge some women face is gestational diabetes. This is when blood sugar levels become elevated during pregnancy.

Changing hormone levels, responsible for nausea and fatigue, can also affect the body’s glucose control.

However, most of the time, gestational diabetes does not cause noticeable symptoms, making regular check-ups extra important.

According to the experts at Mayo Clinic, your likelihood increases with a family history of diabetes. Some factors include if you were overweight before you were pregnant, being over 25 years old, having a history of PCOS, and having gestational diabetes during a previous pregnancy.

There is some good news, though.

For most women, gestational diabetes often resolves itself after childbirth.

Additionally, just adding 30 minutes of walking to your daily routine can help you reduce the chances of ever developing diabetes in pregnancy.