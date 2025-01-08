Predatory offender released from civil commitment in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department has released information regarding a predatory offender will be transitioning to the 2100 block of Campus Dr SE in Rochester.

Jeffery Holmgren, a Level 3 predatory offender, is transitioning from MSOP on Thursday, January 9.

Holmgren engaged with sexual contact with an unknown female. He approached the victim on a public street and attempted to drag her to his vehicle. Force was used to gain compliance.

RPD also reports that Holmgren has an extensive history of exposing himself to and stalking/harassing unknown females of all ages.

Convicted predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities, but it was not until passage of the Registration Act of 1991 that law enforcement had a right to know an offender’s residence or track their moves after his/her initial release from custody.

With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement now may share information with the public about many of these offenders. This creates an informed community that can engage with law enforcement to address any concerns and/or issues involving these individuals.