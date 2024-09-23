‘Predator catcher’ in custody pending stalking, assault sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – A self-proclaimed “predator catcher” is currently held without bail or bond while he awaits his Olmsted County sentencing.

Chase Taner Johnston stood trial on stalking, assault, and false imprisonment charges Sept. 17-20.

On Friday, he was acquitted of the false imprisonment charge, but convicted of stalking–third or subsequent violation in 10 years, as well as 5th-degree assault–two or more convictions within 3 years.

Johnston’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Johnston, a self-professed “Midwest Predator Catcher,” is known for using dating and messaging apps to message grown men while in the guise of a child or teenager, setting up a meeting, then attempting to film the men.

He has faced numerous charges for also attacking the subjects of these “stings.”

He also claimed to have attempted to catch former Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson in an attempt to solicit sex from a child roughly a year and a half before a

Johnston pleaded guilty to domestic assault in October of 2022, and to 5th-degree assault in July of 2023, after assaulting a man during a catfishing attempt where Johnston pretended to be a teenager seeking advice on coming out to his parents.

Those convictions upgraded his 2023 assault and stalking charges.

Johnston also pleaded guilty to 2022 and 2023 DWI charges on Sept. 10.

Those sentencings are also scheduled for Nov. 1.