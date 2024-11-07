Power outage in Rochester is impacting traffic signals; may take hours to resolve

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from Rochester Police Department, a power outage in downtown Rochester is impacting a number of traffic signals.

Patty Hanson with Rochester Public Utilities said a switch failed in downtown Rochester, and crews are working to reroute the affected areas.

Jeff Wagner with RPU suggested drivers avoid the areas of 1st Avenue and Peace Plaza until traffic lights begin working.

RPD is asking motorists to slow down, use extra caution, take turns at intersections, and allow extra time to get where they are going.

Fire response at the Rochester BioBusiness building, Nov. 7, 2024 / Hanna Holland, KAALTV

The work may take up to two hours, Hanson said, and around 1,400 customers are currently affected.

Rochester Public Utilities’ outage map shows an unresolved power outage that began around 4:15 in the area of Kutzky Park and Civic Center Drive.

Wagner said there was initial problem at about 2 p.m., which was fixed — but then RPU located a fault in underground power lines at 3:30.

Every lineman available is working to correct the problem, Wagner said.

Hanna Holland, ABC 6 News reporter at the scene, reported a related fire response at the BioBusiness Center after a restaurant’s ventilation fans failed.

There was no fire, but smoke from the restaurant’s cooking caused a haze on one floor of the building, according to RFD.

According to RPD, power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m.