Power of Minnesota House could be shared next session

(ABC 6 News) — Two races, separated by razor thin margins, will determine whether or not control of the Minnesota House of Representatives will be shared over the next term.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL – St. Cloud) and Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL – Shakopee) are currently ahead with 100% of precincts reporting in the races for 14B and 54A respectively.

However, they are beating their Republican challengers by slim margins, with Wolgamott leading by 28 votes and Tabke by 13 votes.

The races are so close they may trigger an automatic recount, according to state law.

“There’s a reassurance that comes with these recounts and there’s something that adds to the validity to whoever wins that you really did win. There wasn’t a mistake there wasn’t something that got missed, you are the the fair and rightful winner,” political analyst Shane Baker said.

If the DFL candidates are declared the winners, then each party will have 67 seats in the house and the DFL would no longer hold the trifecta.

Shared power of the house would mean either party would need at least one vote from across the aisle to get anything passed.

“That forces a conversation, which unfortunately we didn’t have these last two years,” Rep. Duane Quam (R – Byron), said.

If it ends in a tie, there will be negotiations for committee assignments, house speaker and more, and local Republicans said they hope an agreement for those assignments will be reached before the start of the legislative session.

Local DFL representatives were not available for comment Wednesday.