PossAbilities of Rochester to host art show and sale

(ABC 6 News) — Coming August 1st, PossAbilities of Rochester will be hosting an art show and sale from 12-6 PM.

PossAbilities is a non-profit organization that helps provide opportunities for people with disabilities, including a space to create beautiful artwork. Close to 40 artists will be showcasing their creations throughout the day and making them available for sale.

On Thursday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with artist Becca Anklan and director Joe Pralle.

“We’re excited to have people come, and there [are] lots of beautiful things to look at,” said Pralle. “There’s some paintings, there’s some fabric art, there’s some small bits of jewelery … watercolors, acrylics.”

The art tour will take place at 1750 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester. To learn more about Possabilities, click here.