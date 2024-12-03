PossAbilities hosts holiday craft show

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Some local artists pulled out their art supplies and imaginations to fill PossAbilities’ first holiday craft show and sale on Monday.

Work done by artists of all abilities was on display and available for purchase, ranging from crafts to paintings and more.

The money collected will go to the artists themselves and to PossAbilities, so they can continue to have art supplies on hand.

If you missed today’s event, you can still purchase art at PossAbilities, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.