Portions of 4th Avenue SW in Rochester to close until December

(ABC 6 News) — Beginning October 24, 4 Avenue SW will be closed from 1 Street SW to 2 Street SW.

The closure is related to underground utility work for Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” Project.

Police Captain and Emergency Management Director Jon Turk shared via a press release, “We appreciate the cooperation of our residents and visitors as we begin to navigate road closures and detours, which will become more common in our downtown. We encourage folks to give themselves extra time to get to where they need to be and utilize the various maps and detour information we have available.”

The following impacts are expected to last into December:

4 Avenue SW will be closed from 1 Street SW to 2 Street SW. Vehicular traffic will be detoured along Civic Center Drive to Broadway Avenue to 2 Street SW The marked bike detour will be on 2 Street SW, east to 1 Avenue W, south to 4 Street SW.

4 Avenue SW will be one lane southbound from Center Street to 1 Street SW and then detoured to 3 Avenue SW, allowing vehicles to exit the Damon Parking Ramp and/or travel to 3 Avenue SW for access to Gonda West and the entrance to the Damon Parking Ramp.

Sidewalks along the west side of 4 Avenue SW will be closed from Center Street to 2 Street SW. Sidewalks along the south side of 1 Street SW will remain open for east-west pedestrian traffic. Sidewalks along the east side of 4 Avenue SW will remain open to 1 Street SW.



Calvary Evangelical Free Church will be accessible from 4 Avenue SW south of 1 Street SW.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) will be onsite and coordinating with Rochester Public Works and Mayo Clinic to mitigate traffic concerns that might arise.

More information regarding the closure and alternate routes can be found here.