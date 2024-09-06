Popular Byron coffee shop up for sale

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The owners of a popular Byron coffee shop are moving on from the business.

On Thursday, the owners of Bear Paw Coffee announced the shop is up for sale. They say family needs and new future aspirations are the reasons for the decision.

However, they added that there is no intention of closing the store, and the last two and half years of running Bear Paw were “fun and exciting.”

The highly rated coffee shop is located at 190 High Point Place NE in Byron.