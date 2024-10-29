The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At around 6 p.m. on Monday, ABC 6 News received word that there was a police standoff in Austin on 9th Ave SE.

It is unclear when the standoff started or the reason as to why it started.

ABC 6 currently has a crew on scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.