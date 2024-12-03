Police searching for missing Cannon Falls man

(ABC 6 News) – Police are searching for a Cannon Falls man who has gone missing, a press release from Cannon Falls Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday, Dec. 2 around 8 p.m., officers from the Cannon Falls Police Department responded to a report of the missing man on the 300 block of Larkspur Lane.

Officers reportedly determined that the 60-year-old man went for a walk with his dog in the woods nearby. They followed snow footprints into the woods.

Authorities did not disclose the man’s identity in the press release.

According to the release, since it was nighttime and temperatures were dropping, more assistance was needed. Officers were assisted by the Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue County and Dakota County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph and Miesville Fire Departments and the Dakota County Special Operations Team.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was used in the search. The trail of the man was followed as it moved through the woods and along the river.

The man was not found.

The search ended around 2:30 a.m. and is expected to continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with additional resources, authorities said.

The Cannon Falls Police Department is now asking people to not attempt to search for the man, saying it will “only hinder the official search efforts.”

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.